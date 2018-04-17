Target launching same-day home delivery service in Chicago

Target is launching a home delivery service by the end of April at 60 stores for less than the cost of an Uber ride home. | Getty Images

It’s happened to nearly everyone — you go into Target for a new toothbrush, and emerge with a new toolkit, bags full of groceries and toiletries and sometimes even some furniture.

And if you live in Chicago, sometimes that means lugging your haul home on the CTA. Not a fun task.

By the end of the month, however, residents of Chicago and four other cities — Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. — will instead be able to tell their cashier to have everything delivered to their home, instead.

Target is launching a same-day home delivery service by the end of April at 60 stores — for less than the cost of most Uber rides home.

Though Target did not yet make a list of participating stores in the city available, signs and team members will be alerting customers to the service.

When you check out, just tell the cashier you’d like to have your order delivered the same day and you pick a two-hour window that’s most convenient for you. The fee is $7, unless you have an oversize item (like furniture), which could come with a $25 handling fee.