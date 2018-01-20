Police: Target shoplifters fled police, caused crash in Plainfield

A woman and two men from Chicago have been charged with stealing from a Target and fleeing police Friday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Krystal Saylor, 30, David Ciukaj, 44 and Robert Anthony Poole, 43, were each charged with one felony count of retail theft, according to the Plainfield Police Department. Saylor was also charged with numerous traffic offenses in a chase that ended in a three vehicle crash.

About 11:15 a.m. officers responded to a report of a retail theft at the Target at 12800 S. Route 59, police said. The suspects fled the scene south on Route 59 in a red four-door pick up truck.

Officers spotted a red GMC Canyon truck at a traffic light at Route 59 that then continued east on 135th Street, police said. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the truck fled until it struck two other vehicles and came to a stop at the intersection of 135th Street and Essington Road,.

Saylor ran away, but was taken into custody a short time later, police said. Poole and Ciukaj were taken into custody at the scene.

The three suspects were taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending bond hearings.

Police said all parties involved in the crash were checked by medical personnel, but did not immediately say whether there were any injuries.

It wasn’t know what was stolen from the Target.