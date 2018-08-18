‘Hidden gems’ of South, West sides served up at Taste of Black Chicago

George Gumbs of Gumbs Caribbean BBQ prepares jerk chicken at the 2nd Annual Taste of Black Chicago on August 18, 2018. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

George Gumbs wrapped a blue bandana tightly around his forehead to prevent sweat from dripping down his face Saturday afternoon as he checked on a massive double-decker grill. The burning coal slow-cooked the jerk chicken inside, along with cabbage, rice and beans.

As he managed the grill, a couple of people handed out $10 plates of food to patrons waiting in line — $3 extra for a side of mac and cheese.

Gumbs hopes to have his first restaurant open within a year — he touts some of the jerk chicken in the city — but until then, he’s capitalizing on events like this weekend’s Taste of Black Chicago to get his name out there.

“[I’m also here] for the culture,” Gumbs said.

He was among dozens of food vendors at the 2nd annual Taste held in the parking lot of the Mosque Maryam near 74th and Stony Island in South Shore, bringing together a collective of black-owned restaurants and chefs to celebrate their contributions to Chicago’s culinary scene. It’s part of the greater Black Chicago Eats Month and is designed to promote black entrepreneurs, chefs, artist and the local economy.

Organizers Toure Muhammad and Linda Perez said it all started with a dare. Muhammad was asked to make a list of all the black-owned Chicago-area restaurants, and from there he knew it was important to put together a time to celebrate black cuisine in one place.

“We said, ‘Let’s do it on the South Side, because it is the norm to do it downtown or up north,’ ” Muhammad said. “Chicago’s West Side and South Side have many hidden gems in the community.”

Olu Gordon and his wife Alah Ahmed live in the Bronzeville neighborhood and heard about the event at last minute online. Ahmed has only been in Chicago for only two weeks, and Gordon thought this event would be a great introduction into their community, with a culinary showcase ranging from Caribbean barbecue to Southern classics.

“I think it is super dope. I just love the community, and the food is phenomenal,” Ahmed said. “I love African stuff and I’m from Egypt, so I love being surrounded by my culture.”

Manny Ramos is a corps member in Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster Sun-Times coverage of issues affecting Chicago’s South and West sides.