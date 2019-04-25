Taste of Chicago restaurant lineup: 82 eateries on tap for food fest

The crowds gather at Taste of Chicago on July 11, 2018, in Grant Park. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Food, glorious food.

This year’s Taste of Chicago, running July 10-14, will feature 82 area eateries, including 41 five-day participants, 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks slated for the annual Grant Park food extravaganza. Thirty-seven of the purveyors are newcomers to Taste. In all, more than 300 menu items representing cuisine from across the globe will be served.

“As the culinary capital of the world, the Taste of Chicago will give residents and visitors alike the opportunity to sample some of the greatest foods this city has to offer,” said Mayor Emanuel in Thursday’s official announcement. “Since its inception, the Taste of Chicago has become a summertime staple and this year’s lineup of world-renowned restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups will be even more vibrant and diverse than ever before.”

Among the new kids on the block at this year’s Taste (5-day vendors and pop-ups) are Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue (on North Avenue), Brazilian Bowl (on Broadway), Lao Sze Chuan (on Michigan Ave), Yvolina’s Tamales (on 18th St.), Barangaroos Aussie Pies (on Sheffield), Dog Haus (on Lincoln), Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars (on Dearborn) and Luella’s Gospel Bird (on Damen). Newcomer food trucks include Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food, Pink Taco, Da Pizza Dude and Whadda Jerk.

Admission to Taste is free, but food/beverage tickets will cost $10 per strip of 14 tickets. In addition to regular menu item selections, Taste fans will once again be able to partake in “Taste of” portions, priced at $3 or less.

Taste “favorites” including the Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen featuring daily cooking demonstrations by local and national chefs, and the CH Vodka Cocktail Lounge serving up offer mixology specials at Buckingham Fountain, will be back for the run of the festival.

The complete music lineup for the 39th annual Taste will be announced in May.

Here are the new eateries set for the 2019 Taste of Chicago:

90 Miles Cuban Café

A Place by Damao

Bar Takito

Barangaroos Aussie Pies

Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue

Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food

Black Dog Gelato

Brazilian Bowl Inc.

Buscia’s Bacon Buns

Coastline Catering

Da Pizza Dude

Dmen Tap

Dog Haus

Egg Rolls Etc.

Frönen

Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Jason’s Deli

Jeannie’s Flan Inc.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Josephine’s Cooking

Jus Sandwiches

Kitchen 17

Lao Sze Chuan

Luella’s Gospel Bird

Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes

Nourish Catering

Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)

Pink Taco

Seoul Taco

The Cookie Crate

The Slab Bar-B-Que

Three Legged Tacos

Whadda Jerk

Yvolina’s Tamales

Here are the 5-day vendors set for Taste:

Arun’s Thai Restaurant, 4156 N. Kedzie

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen, 1217 W. Devon

Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont

Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue, 5931 W. North (NEW)

Billy Goat Tavern, 1535 W. Madison

BJ’s Market & Bakery, 8734 S. Stony Island

Brazilian Bowl Inc., 3204 N. Broadway

Buona Beef, 601 N. McClurg Ct.

Buscia’s Bacon Buns, Available at Markets & Festivals

Caffe Gelato Soiree, 2034 W. Division

Chicago’s Dog House, 816 W. Fullerton

Churro Factory – Xurro, 2214 S. Wolcott

Connie’s Pizza, 2373 S. Archer Ave.

Doom Street Eats, Available at Markets & Festivals

Eli’s Cheesecake Company, 6701 W. Forest Preserve

Esperanza, 2301 S. Lakeshore Dr.

Franco’s Ristorante, 300 W. 31st St.

Frannie’s Café Inc., 623 S. Wabash

Frönen – Now 5 Days, Available at Markets and Festivals

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize, 2518 W. 63rd St.

Gold Coast Dogs, 225 S. Canal St.

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, 1251 W. Fullerton

Iyanze, 4623 N. Broadway

Josephine’s Cooking, 436 E. 79th St.

Kasia’s Deli, 2101 W. Chicago

La Mexicana, 4171 S. Archer Ave.

Lao Sze Chuan, 520 N. Michigan

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, 805 S. State

Premier Rollin BBQ, Available for Catering

Rainbow Cone LLC, 9233 S. Western Ave.

Ricobene’s, 252 W. 26th St.

Robinson’s No 1 Ribs, 225 S. Canal

Seoul Taco, 738 N. Clark

Texas de Brazil, 210 E. Illinois

The Cookie Crate, Available at Markets & Festivals

The Slab Bar-B-Que, 1918 E. 71st St.

The Star of Siam, 11 E. Illinois

Ukai Japanese Restaurant, 1059 W. Belmont

Vee Vee’s African Restaurant, 6232 N. Broadway

Yum Dum, Available at Markets & Festivals

Yvolina’s Tamales, 814 W. 18th St.

Here are the Food Truck vendors set for Taste:

American Glory

Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food

Coastline Catering

Da Pizza Dude

Giordano’s

Harold’s Chicken

La Cocinita

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes

Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)

Pink Taco

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Three Legged Tacos

Whadda Jerk

Here are the pop-up vendors set for Taste:

90 Miles Cuban Café, 2540 W. Armitage

A Place by Damao, 2621 S. Halsted, Ste. 1

Bar Takito, 210 N. Morgan

Barangaroos Aussie Pies, 3208 N. Sheffield

BettyBop Shop, 7100 S. South Shore Dr.

BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar, 3313 N. Clark

Black Dog Gelato, 859 N. Damen

Classic Cobbler, Available for Catering

Dmen Tap, 2849 W. Belmont

Dog Haus, 2464 N. Lincoln

Egg Rolls Etc., Available for Catering

Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars, 729 S. Dearborn

Jason’s Deli, 1258 S. Canal

Jeannie’s Flan Inc., Available for Catering

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, 1505 N. Milwaukee

Jus Sandwiches, Available for Catering

Kitchen 17, 3132 N. Broadway

Luella’s Gospel Bird, 2009 N. Damen

Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium, Available at Markets & Festivals

Nourish Catering, Available for Catering

Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City), 5033 N. Elston

These Wingz?, Available at Markets & Festivals

Warm Belly Bakery, LLC, 1148 W. Monroe

Wood Fire Counter, 131 N. Clinton

For more information on Taste of Chicago, visit tasteofchicago.us.