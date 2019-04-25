Taste of Chicago restaurant lineup: 82 eateries on tap for food fest
Food, glorious food.
This year’s Taste of Chicago, running July 10-14, will feature 82 area eateries, including 41 five-day participants, 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks slated for the annual Grant Park food extravaganza. Thirty-seven of the purveyors are newcomers to Taste. In all, more than 300 menu items representing cuisine from across the globe will be served.
“As the culinary capital of the world, the Taste of Chicago will give residents and visitors alike the opportunity to sample some of the greatest foods this city has to offer,” said Mayor Emanuel in Thursday’s official announcement. “Since its inception, the Taste of Chicago has become a summertime staple and this year’s lineup of world-renowned restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups will be even more vibrant and diverse than ever before.”
Among the new kids on the block at this year’s Taste (5-day vendors and pop-ups) are Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue (on North Avenue), Brazilian Bowl (on Broadway), Lao Sze Chuan (on Michigan Ave), Yvolina’s Tamales (on 18th St.), Barangaroos Aussie Pies (on Sheffield), Dog Haus (on Lincoln), Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars (on Dearborn) and Luella’s Gospel Bird (on Damen). Newcomer food trucks include Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food, Pink Taco, Da Pizza Dude and Whadda Jerk.
Admission to Taste is free, but food/beverage tickets will cost $10 per strip of 14 tickets. In addition to regular menu item selections, Taste fans will once again be able to partake in “Taste of” portions, priced at $3 or less.
Taste “favorites” including the Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen featuring daily cooking demonstrations by local and national chefs, and the CH Vodka Cocktail Lounge serving up offer mixology specials at Buckingham Fountain, will be back for the run of the festival.
The complete music lineup for the 39th annual Taste will be announced in May.
Here are the new eateries set for the 2019 Taste of Chicago:
90 Miles Cuban Café
A Place by Damao
Bar Takito
Barangaroos Aussie Pies
Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue
Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food
Black Dog Gelato
Brazilian Bowl Inc.
Buscia’s Bacon Buns
Coastline Catering
Da Pizza Dude
Dmen Tap
Dog Haus
Egg Rolls Etc.
Frönen
Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
Jason’s Deli
Jeannie’s Flan Inc.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Josephine’s Cooking
Jus Sandwiches
Kitchen 17
Lao Sze Chuan
Luella’s Gospel Bird
Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
Nourish Catering
Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)
Pink Taco
Seoul Taco
The Cookie Crate
The Slab Bar-B-Que
Three Legged Tacos
Whadda Jerk
Yvolina’s Tamales
Here are the 5-day vendors set for Taste:
Arun’s Thai Restaurant, 4156 N. Kedzie
Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen, 1217 W. Devon
Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont
Ben’s Bar-Be-Cue, 5931 W. North (NEW)
Billy Goat Tavern, 1535 W. Madison
BJ’s Market & Bakery, 8734 S. Stony Island
Brazilian Bowl Inc., 3204 N. Broadway
Buona Beef, 601 N. McClurg Ct.
Buscia’s Bacon Buns, Available at Markets & Festivals
Caffe Gelato Soiree, 2034 W. Division
Chicago’s Dog House, 816 W. Fullerton
Churro Factory – Xurro, 2214 S. Wolcott
Connie’s Pizza, 2373 S. Archer Ave.
Doom Street Eats, Available at Markets & Festivals
Eli’s Cheesecake Company, 6701 W. Forest Preserve
Esperanza, 2301 S. Lakeshore Dr.
Franco’s Ristorante, 300 W. 31st St.
Frannie’s Café Inc., 623 S. Wabash
Frönen – Now 5 Days, Available at Markets and Festivals
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize, 2518 W. 63rd St.
Gold Coast Dogs, 225 S. Canal St.
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls, 1251 W. Fullerton
Iyanze, 4623 N. Broadway
Josephine’s Cooking, 436 E. 79th St.
Kasia’s Deli, 2101 W. Chicago
La Mexicana, 4171 S. Archer Ave.
Lao Sze Chuan, 520 N. Michigan
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, 805 S. State
Premier Rollin BBQ, Available for Catering
Rainbow Cone LLC, 9233 S. Western Ave.
Ricobene’s, 252 W. 26th St.
Robinson’s No 1 Ribs, 225 S. Canal
Seoul Taco, 738 N. Clark
Texas de Brazil, 210 E. Illinois
The Cookie Crate, Available at Markets & Festivals
The Slab Bar-B-Que, 1918 E. 71st St.
The Star of Siam, 11 E. Illinois
Ukai Japanese Restaurant, 1059 W. Belmont
Vee Vee’s African Restaurant, 6232 N. Broadway
Yum Dum, Available at Markets & Festivals
Yvolina’s Tamales, 814 W. 18th St.
Here are the Food Truck vendors set for Taste:
American Glory
Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
Big Wang’s Chinese Street Food
Coastline Catering
Da Pizza Dude
Giordano’s
Harold’s Chicken
La Cocinita
Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
Ms. Tittle’s Cupcakes
Pink Flamingo (Flamingo Rum Club)
Pink Taco
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
Three Legged Tacos
Whadda Jerk
Here are the pop-up vendors set for Taste:
90 Miles Cuban Café, 2540 W. Armitage
A Place by Damao, 2621 S. Halsted, Ste. 1
Bar Takito, 210 N. Morgan
Barangaroos Aussie Pies, 3208 N. Sheffield
BettyBop Shop, 7100 S. South Shore Dr.
BITES Asian Kitchen + Bar, 3313 N. Clark
Black Dog Gelato, 859 N. Damen
Classic Cobbler, Available for Catering
Dmen Tap, 2849 W. Belmont
Dog Haus, 2464 N. Lincoln
Egg Rolls Etc., Available for Catering
Gordo’s Homemade Ice Cream Bars, 729 S. Dearborn
Jason’s Deli, 1258 S. Canal
Jeannie’s Flan Inc., Available for Catering
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, 1505 N. Milwaukee
Jus Sandwiches, Available for Catering
Kitchen 17, 3132 N. Broadway
Luella’s Gospel Bird, 2009 N. Damen
Madame VanderKloot’s Weiner Emporium, Available at Markets & Festivals
Nourish Catering, Available for Catering
Seafood City Supermarket (Grill City), 5033 N. Elston
These Wingz?, Available at Markets & Festivals
Warm Belly Bakery, LLC, 1148 W. Monroe
Wood Fire Counter, 131 N. Clinton
For more information on Taste of Chicago, visit tasteofchicago.us.