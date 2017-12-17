But a statement on the Chicago Theatre website says the tour was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances” and offers ticket refunds.

The 40-city tour’s producer, Mills Entertainment, said Friday that “in light of the recent allegations” it is “suspending our relationship with” Smiley. “We take seriously the allegations,” the statement added.

The show was to include musical compositions by pianist Marcus Roberts and three 12-by-12 foot screens showing footage of King and his inner circle during his last year alive.

Last week PBS suspended Smiley after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.”

Smiley has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Contributing: AP