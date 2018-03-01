Taxi driver charged with sexually abusing passenger inside cab near Lake View

A taxi driver sexually abused a passenger and stole her belongings early Sunday near the North Side Lake View neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Mustafa Dikbas, 36, faces three felony counts, one each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, kidnapping and theft, police said.

He was identified as the driver who sexually abused and tried to sexually assault a 26-year-old woman in his cab just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of North Recreation Drive, according to police. He then took her personal property and fled the scene.

Dikbas was arrested a few blocks away from his home about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Irving Park Road, police said.

He’s scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.