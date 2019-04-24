Taxi drivers robbed attempting to pick up riders in Park Manor: police

At least two taxi drivers who were called to pick up riders in Park Manor on the South Side have been robbed at gunpoint in April, according to a community alert released by Chicago police.

In both incidents, the robbers ordered taxis to take them to addresses on South LaGrange Road in the southwest suburbs, police said. Once the cabs arrived, one man would pull out a gun and demand property before fleeing.

The drivers were robbed around 6:30 a.m. April 9 and April 17, police said. The robbers called the taxis to addresses just two blocks apart in the 6900 block of South State Street and the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Police described the men as between the ages of 24 and 27, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-3 and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.