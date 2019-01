Police seek suspected taxi robbers

Chicago police released a photo Thursday of two suspects in a Nov. 27 robbery involving a taxi driver on the South Side.

The driver told investigators he picked up the two suspects at State Street and Roosevelt Road in the South Loop and was then robbed in the 4700 block of South Ingleside in Kenwood, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.