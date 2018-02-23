Taxpayer tab for retooled roads around Obama Presidential Center: $175 million

Beau Wellington of TGR Design, shows the restructure of Jackson and South Shore parks in Chicago, on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018. | Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

WASHINGTON- Chicago’s City Hall on Friday for the first time put a price tag on the costs of overhauling the roads in and around Jackson Park for the Obama Presidential Center and a related golf course merger, “roughly $175 million,” with potential funding sources to include the State of Illinois.

The release of the price estimate came as the city also on Friday released the traffic study used to calculate the costs and it contains two key – and controversial – assumptions:

* The traffic study endorses digging up Cornell and Marquette Drives as they run through Jackson Park, with the proposals sparking community protests.

*The study also endorses the merger of golf courses in Jackson and South Shore parks, a project that has yet to establish commercial or financial viability or to lock in private investors.

According to the traffic study, the following roadway segments within Jackson Park would be closed and converted into open space:

 Cornell Drive between North Midway Plaisance and Hayes Drive

 South Midway Plaisance between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Drive

 Marquette Drive between Stony Island Avenue and Richards Drive

 Northbound Cornell Drive from 68th Street to where Cornell Drive becomes two-way

(approximately midway between 64th Street and 65th Street)

City Hall said in a statement, “For funding, we are pursuing all potential options, including funding from the state of Illinois, which is a key partner for the region’s transportation system, and has jurisdiction over Lake Shore Drive and Cornell Drive,” noting that the state of Illinois has spent $120 million on the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield since it opened in 2005, including an operating subsidy.

Former President Barack Obama is raising the more than $500 million to construct his presidential center and operate it.

The Obama Center itself will not a taxpayer funded operation. But taxpayers -whether from state or city sources – will pay for the infrastructure costs associated with the development.