TCF Bank branch robbed in Schaumburg

A bank was robbed Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

About 10:20 a.m., a man in his mid-40s entered the TCF Bank branch at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road and announced a non-takeover robbery, according to the FBI.

The man was described as white, about 5-foot-9 and between 170 and 180 pounds, the FBI said. He wore a gray camouflage, hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored beanie cap.

A surveillance image of the robbery was released Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI at 1800-225-5324.