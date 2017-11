TCF Bank branch robbed in Streamwood

A bank was robbed Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Streamwood.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 12:10 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 217 E. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

FBI agents were on their way to the scene, Croon said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Another TCF Bank branch was robbed about 40 minutes earlier at 2501 W. Schaumburg Rd. in Schaumburg.