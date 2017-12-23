TCF Bank branch robbed on North Side

Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed a TCF Bank branch Friday morning on the North Side. | FBI

A TCF Bank branch was robbed Friday morning on the North Side.

The robbery happened at 9:28 a.m. at the branch at 1400 W. Fullerton, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a Middle Eastern male, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a small build and a medium complexion, the FBI said. He was wearing a black knit hat, light gray hooded sweatshirt and black gloves.

The FBI, which warned the man should be considered armed and dangerous, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.