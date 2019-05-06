Where teachers can get freebies, discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week

Primrose School of Midland at Westridge teacher Euraliz Mavarez reads a book to children during reading time on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Midland, Texas. | Brad Tollefson/AP Images for Primrose Schools)

Businesses want to show teachers a little love.

For Teacher Appreciation Week, which kicks off Monday, some restaurants are offering free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals and discounts.

The biggest freebie day for educators is Tuesday, Teacher Appreciation Day, also called National Teachers Day.

And teachers won’t be the only ones being recognized. National Nurses Week also starts Monday and goes through May 12.

Dates of the offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant’s app or be signed up for emails.

These offers also require teachers to show a school ID.

The deals

Some offers vary by location. Remember, to call ahead to confirm.

Arby’s: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree. No coupon is needed.

Chick-fil-A: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations are offering teachers a deal Tuesday and some locations are celebrating for a week. Either call your closest location or search individual restaurant’s Facebook page.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels. Learn more at http://www.chipotle.com/teachers.

Cicis: Teachers and school staff get a free adult buffet Tuesday for National Teacher Appreciation Day with a valid school ID and a coupon.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Teachers get a $10 MVP Bonus loaded directly onto their MVP accounts during Teachers Appreciation Week Monday through Friday when they show their faculty ID badge. Sign up for the MVP program at http://www.duffysmvp.com/mvp.

Giordano’s: From Monday through Thursday, Giordano’s is offering 20% off any order with the code 656-263-214. The offer is dine-in and online and for both nurses and teachers.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Teachers get a 15% discount Monday through Friday with their ID on dine-in and takeout orders. Not valid in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Also, through May 10, nominate a teacher to win a pizza party at http://www.grimaldispizzeria.com/teachers. Winning teachers will be announced May 31.

McAlister’s Deli: Teachers get a free McAlister’s Deli Sweet Tea during Teacher Appreciation Week, Monday through Friday with a valid school ID.

McDonald’s: Not a nationwide deal, but RetailMeNot reports some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

MOD Pizza: On Tuesday, teachers get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their school IDs on in-store orders.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes: Teachers text TEACH to 97455 and get a coupon for a free burger with purchase of fries and a drink or shake to redeem on Wednesday. School ID must be presented at ordering for this dine-in offer.

Nando’s PERi-PERi: Teachers get a free flame-grilled chicken meal Tuesday at all 42 U.S. restaurants.

PDQ: Teachers get 50% off your entire order with a valid ID Tuesday.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they present current school IDs.

Salata Salad Kitchen: Teachers get a buy-one-get-one free offer Friday, May 10, on salads and wraps when they show their valid school ID. Teacher must be present and the free salad or wrap must be of equal or lesser value.

Slim Chickens: With valid school IDs Tuesday, students and teachers get a 20% discount and a free cookie with dine-in and drive-thru orders.

Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does,” the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant’s app with promo code TEACHERS. Download the app at http://www.sonicdrivein.com/app.

More deals: Some smaller chains and locally-owned businesses also will have deals for teachers. One of the easiest ways to find specials is by checking social media accounts.

Read more at usatoday.com.