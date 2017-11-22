Teacher arrested on pending drug charges at NW Indiana school

A teacher was charged Wednesday with drug possession at a northwest Indiana high School.

Samantha Cox, 24, of northwest Indiana, was being held at the Lake County Jail on a pending felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, St. John police said.

Authorities were called about 11:30 a.m. by Lake Central School Corporation administrators about a teacher suspected of using an “illegal narcotic” on school property, police said.

Police said administrators were notified of the teacher’s suspected drug use by student witnesses.

Cox was listed as an English teacher at Lake Central High School in St. John on the website http://www.ratemyteachers.com.