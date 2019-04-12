5th grade teacher charged with pushing student at Austin school

A West Side elementary school teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with pushing a student.

Myra Timms faces a misdemeanor count of battery for the alleged encounter at Spencer Technology Academy, 214 N. Lavergne Ave.

Officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. and determined the 33-year-old woman had “pushed” a 13-year-old boy, “causing him to stumble,” according to a statement from Chicago police.

Timms, a Grand Crossing neighborhood resident, was arrested at the scene. She teaches fifth grade, according to Spencer’s website.

The boy wasn’t hurt.

Timms could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening. Police said she had been scheduled for a court appearance earlier in the day, but further details weren’t available.

Chicago Public Schools officials shared a letter sent to parents by Spencer Principal Kelly Dean, who referred to “an allegation that one of our staff members engaged in inappropriate behavior towards students.”

Timms has been removed from the school pending an investigation by the city Law Department, according to Dean.

“Parents of the impacted students have been notified and counseling supports are available to students,” Dean wrote. “Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential.”

Dean did not respond to a request for direct comment, and CPS officials did not respond to further questions. An employee at the school’s main office hung up the phone on a reporter Friday afternoon.

About 500 students are enrolled at Spencer. The Austin neighborhood elementary holds the district’s highest school quality rating.