Teacher resigns amid ‘gross misconduct’ allegations at charter school

A teacher resigned Friday amid allegations of “gross misconduct” with a 16-year-old boy at a Southwest Side charter high school.

Chicago Police confirmed Thursday they were investigating the alleged misconduct by a teacher at Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago at 5401 S. Western Ave. in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said Friday the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

“As the allegations involved a minor, the school contacted the [Illinois] Department of Children and Family Services and Chicago Police,” Christopher Murphy, director of strategic growth & PR for Concept Schools, said.

The school’s administration began an internal investigation on Monday, Murphy said. As a result of that investigation, the teacher, who has worked at the school since 2014, officially resigned Friday.

“DCFS is investigating a case involving a teacher at Horizon Science Academy,” a representative for the agency said. “The investigation is pending.”