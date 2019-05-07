Teachers at last 2 charter schools reach agreement, ending strike

Teachers at three Chicago charter schools went on strike last week. | Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

Teachers and staff at the Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy and Instituto Justice Leadership Academy reached a tentative agreement with their schools Monday night, marking the end of a strike which initially saw teachers from five charter schools on the picket line.

The strikers at IHSCA and IJLA, which included both teachers and low-wage clerical staff, “won decreases in class sizes, sanctuary language to protect the schools’ overwhelmingly Latinx and immigrant student population and contract protections for English language learners and special education students,” the CTU said. The strike was suspended just before 11 p.m. Monday.

The deal also includes better wages and improved staffing ratios for social workers, counselors, nurses and psychologists, as well as union recognition for clerical staff who had not been previously represented by the teacher’s union, the CTU said.

CTU members at IHSCA, IJLA, Latino Youth High School, Youth Connection Leadership Academy and the Chicago High School for the Arts held a rally after school on May 1, demanding increased pay and benefits on par with their Chicago Public Schools counterparts, smaller class sizes and increased supports for students, including better staffing and protections for immigrant students.

Teachers at Youth Connection and ChiArts reached agreements with their schools before the start of the next school day, but IHSCA and IJLA, operated by the Instituto del Progreso Latino, and Latino Youth, run by Pilsen Wellness Center, went on strike. Latino Youth reached an agreement with its teachers late Sunday.

“Educators’ working conditions are students’ learning conditions, and we’re pushing charter operators to do better by both students and the educators who support them,” said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. “This agreement ensures that public education funds are invested instead where they belong—in our students’ educational needs.”

IHSCA and IJLA teachers and students will return to the classroom Tuesday.

