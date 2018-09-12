International variety show planned in new Loop space next to Oriental

Chicago’s Theater District just got a new member.

Located on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel at 32 West Randolph and considered “the attic of the Oriental Theater,” a new theater space is emerging which will be the home of Teatro ZinZanni’s “Love, Chaos and Dinner.”

Performances are slated to begin April 5, 2019.

Self-described as “a Kit Kat Club on acid” the production features an international cast of entertainers including aerial trapeze artist, hoop aerialists, acrobats, body juggling, live music and more.

The space was uncovered during a recent renovation at the hotel, located in a historic 1926 downtown building adjacent to the Oriental Theatre.