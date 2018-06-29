Ted Cruz urges Illinois GOP to choose Democrat over ‘bigoted fool’ Art Jones

Sen. Ted Cruz has joined the list of Republicans upset that a Holocaust denier is the party’s nominee for an Illinois congressional seat — and is urging a vote for Democratic incumbent Dan Lipinski over “an avowed Nazi.”

“This is horrific,” the Texas senator and former presidential candidate tweeted. “An avowed Nazi running for Congress. To the good people of Illinois, you have two reasonable choices: write in another candidate, or vote for the Democrat. This bigoted fool should receive ZERO votes.”

The Sun-Times broke the story in February that perennial candidate Art Jones was running unopposed for the GOP nomination for the state’s 3rd Congressional District in the March primary.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Illinois Republicans have disavowed Jones, but have been unable to knock him off the ballot.

Cruz got on the bandwagon after Politco ran a story on Jones this week.