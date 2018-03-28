Teen boy charged with armed robbery, double shooting in South Shore

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting two men during a robbery earlier this month in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was arrested about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of South Merrill after investigators identified him as the person who robbed and shot the two men March 3 in the same block, according to Chicago Police.

The men, ages 19 and 39, used an app to arrange a meeting with a group of people to try to buy a cellphone, police said. They arrived for the meeting at 1:23 p.m., at which point the boy pulled out a handgun, robbed them and shot them both.

The 39-year-old was shot in the hand and was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in the hip and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The boy was charged as an adult with a felony count of armed robbery with the discharge of a firearm causing bodily harm, two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, police said.

He was expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday, police said.