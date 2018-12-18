Teen boy missing from Brighton Park since Saturday

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday from the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

John “Johnny” Sanchez was reported missing from the area near 41st and Albany, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Sanchez was described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black, pullover hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the left side of the chest, black jeans and possibly gray and black gym shoes.

Police said Sanchez, who has been known to frequent the Humboldt Park neighborhood west of the park, “most likely will be wearing black metal framed glasses.”

Anyone with information about him was asked to call 911 or Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.