Teen shot multiple times inside Humboldt Park store

A teenaged boy was shot multiple times inside a store in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The 16-year-old was in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. inside a retail store when he was shot multiple times in the upper and lower body by someone on foot, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

