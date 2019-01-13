Teen boy was in sexual relationship with trans woman he fatally shot: prosecutors

A 17-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a transgender woman last year in a secluded area on the South Side was ordered held without bail Sunday.

Tremon T. Hill was charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 13 slaying of Dejanay Stanton, a 24-year-old trans woman he was in a sexual relationship with, according to Cook County prosecutors.

On the morning of Stanton’s killing, she received a text from Hill asking her to meet him in a lot in the 4000 block of South Calumet Avenue in Bronzeville, prosecutors said.

Just after 11 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found Stanton in the lot with a single gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead within minutes of the shooting, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported at the time.

Text messages between Hill and Stanton revealed that their sexual relationship began earlier in the summer, prosecutors said. The pair started communicating with each other in July, sending each other more than 400 messages that stopped about eight minutes before Stanton was fatally shot.

Over multiple texts, Hill urged Stanton to delete photos of him from her phone, which she later did, prosecutors said. Hill also told Stanton that their sexual relationship had caused him to become suicidal, prosecutors said.

During Sunday’s hearing, prosecutors noted that officers found blood-stained pants when they executed a search warrant at Hill’s home. Hill’s public defender held that cellphone records served as the only evidence, and that there was no surveillance video of the murder.

Judge Mary C. Marubio said she took into consideration the extensive electronic evidence before ordering Hill held without bail.

Hill, who is charged as an adult and has no publishable criminal history, was scheduled for a review of his bail Monday.

Terry Jones, a 25-year-old who was close friends with Stanton, said her brutal killing “was a shock” during an interview last year with the Sun-Times.

“Everyone, no matter what their gender or sexuality, knew her,” Jones said. “She was loved and never did nothing to nobody.”