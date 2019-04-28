Boy, 15, accidentally shoots self in leg on South Side

A 15-year-old was wounded Saturday when he accidentally shot himself in the leg on the Far South Side.

The boy was handling a gun about 5 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue when it went off and a bullet struck his inner thigh, Chicago police said.

He was able to take himself to the University of Chicago Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.