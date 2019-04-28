Our Pledge To You

04/28/2019, 12:11am

Boy, 15, accidentally shoots self in leg on South Side

By Jermaine Nolen
A 15-year-old was wounded Saturday when he accidentally shot himself in the leg on the Far South Side.

The boy was handling a gun about 5 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue when it went off and a bullet struck his inner thigh, Chicago police said.

He was able to take himself to the University of Chicago Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

