Teen charged after attacking cop, trying to take his gun in Arlington Heights

A teenager man is facing a series of charges after allegedly attacking a police officer Monday and attempting to grab his gun in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Jerrell L. Kibble, 19, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery, according to Arlington Heights police. He also faces a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer.

On Monday, officers responded to a call of a domestic battery after Kibble allegedly attacked his 79-year-old grandmother, who was later taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for medical treatment, police said.

Kibble took off from the scene and was later found by an officer in the 800 block of North Walnut Street, police said. After he refused to follow the officer’s directions, Kibble tried to grab the officer’s gun before biting his thumb and striking him over the head numerous times. The officer then used a Taser to subdue Kibble.

Both Kibble and the officer were taken to Northwest Community for medical attention, police said.

On Wednesday, Kibble was released from custody on a $10,000 bond, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for April 2.