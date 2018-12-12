Teen charged with beating boy in Garfield Ridge

A teenage boy was charged with the beating of another boy Monday morning in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old allegedly struck a 16-year-old boy in his head and threw him to the ground at 9:17 a.m. in the 6300 Block of West 56th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was unknown, police said.

The older boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. at the same address after being identified as a suspect in the battery, police said.

He was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery with physical contact made, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Jan. 10.

Area Central detectives were still investigating.