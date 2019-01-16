Teen charged with Park Manor shooting

A teenage boy has been charged with shooting a man Tuesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk at 10:40 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State when three people walked up and fired at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the left arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two suspects were taken into custody after the shooting, police said. One of them, a 17-year-old boy, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Charges against the second suspect were pending Wednesday afternoon, and investigators were still looking for the third suspect, according to police.

Area South detectives are investigating.