Teen charged with shooting 15-year-old boy at Aurora party

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting another teenager at a party in October in west suburban Aurora.

The 16-year-old walked into a home where “a small party was taking place” about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 400 block of Echo Lane, according to a statement from Aurora police. He pulled out a handgun, shot a 15-year-old boy and ran away.

The 16-year-old apparently shot the younger boy over a girl that the shooter used to date, who was also at the party, police said. The shooter did not know the victim, who was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The victim was expected to survive, but suffered “major internal injuries,” police said at the time.

The 16-year-old was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, police said. He is being held at the Kane County Youth Home.