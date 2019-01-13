Teen charged with stealing 73-year-old woman’s purse near DePaul University

A teenage boy faces a felony charge after allegedly snatching a 73-year-old woman’s purse Wednesday near DePaul University’s campus on the North Side.

At 2:10 p.m., the 16-year-old grabbed her purse as she was walking down the 2400 block of North Sheffield, according to Chicago police. It was holding her cell phone and a bundle of cash.

The 16-year-old ran away until he was arrested about half a mile west in the 1400 block of West Fullerton, police said. He faces one felony count of robbing a victim over the age of 60.

The 73-year-old was not injured, police said. Her purse was later found inside an alley in the 1000 block of West Montana, a couple blocks from the alleged robbery.