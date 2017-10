Teen critically wounded in Burnside shooting

A teenager was shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

The 19-year-old man was standing in the 9200 block of South Dobson when another male walked up and fired shots before fleeing in an SUV, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his leg and neck, police said.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest, police said.