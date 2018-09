Teen driver shot by person in passing car in Logan Square

Officers investigate a car that was struck by gunfire during a shooting Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday night while driving in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 10 p.m. the man was traveling in the 2300 block of North Kedzie when a male inside a black Ford Focus started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.