Teen duo charged after juvenile stabbed during robbery in Crystal Lake

Two teens are facing charges in connection with a violent robbery Tuesday that left a juvenile stabbed in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to a report of a male juvenile who was robbed at knifepoint, according to Crystal Lake police. When they arrived, officers learned the juvenile had suffered a minor, non-life threatening stab wound to his arm when he was robbed of $400 and his wallet.

Over the course of an investigation, detectives learned the juvenile victim knowingly got into a vehicle with three other males about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a minor stab wound when he tried to get out of the car and one of the males pulled out a knife and tried to rob him, police said. In addition to the his cash and wallet, the robbers also made off with a small amount of cannabis.

Armando Masegosa, 18, of Crystal Lake, was taken into custody on a warrant Wednesday and charged with felony counts of aggravated battery/deadly weapon and aggravated battery/public place, police said. Masegosa is being held at McHenry County Jail on $100,000 bond. His next court date was set for October 2.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken into custody and charged as a juvenile with a felony count of armed robbery, police said. He is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center pending a juvenile court hearing.

A third juvenile who was in the vehicle at the time of the robbery wasn’t charged, police said.