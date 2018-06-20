Teen gets maximum juvenile sentence for Endia Martin murder

A teenager who shot and killed 14-year-old Endia Martin four years ago received a maximum term in juvenile court, a sentence that could see her paroled on her first-degree murder conviction as soon as next spring, or kept in custody until she turns 21.

The girl, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, is not being named because she has been charged as a juvenile. She will turn 19 next week, and has spent more than four years at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center awaiting trial. Her release date will be decided by officials in the State Department of Corrections.

Judge Stuart Katz reminded the teen that she had been given “a gift” when her prosecution remained in the juvenile system.

“Everything you do from this point forward, you should do to honor Endia,” Katz said.

Katz said he had been appalled by the facts of Martin’s murder, which had been preceded by several days of taunting between the shooter and one of Martin’s friends, Lanekia Reynolds. The classmates’ rivalry over a boy escalated to violence in April 2014, when the girl walked with a mob of some two dozen friends to a house in Back of the Yards where Martin and Reynolds were attending a party.

Also with the group were the girl’s aunt an uncle, Donnell Flora. Flora, who had himself been rendered quadriplegic by a 2010 gunshot wound, took a bus to the Back of the Yards to bring his niece the .38-caliber revolver that would become the murder weapon, and rolled in his wheelchair along with a caravan of some two dozen people who had marched with the girl to watch the fight. Flora was convicted of first-degree murder for providing the pistol, and last year was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Howroyd noted that the teen had asked her uncle to bring a gun to the fight, and that the gun had jammed the first time she raised the gun to fire at Reynolds and Martin.

Her aunt, Vandetta Redwood, who allegedly cleared the jam and handed the gun back with the instruction “shoot that bitch,” was acquitted of gun charges in federal court last year.