Teen girl hit in face with hammer by woman in Gold Coast

A teenage girl was hit in the face with a hammer by a woman Monday night in the Gold Coast.

Officers responded to reports of a battery about 9:15 p.m. in the first block of East Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with a laceration to her forehead, police said.

Witnesses told police that the girl got into an argument with a 36-year-old woman, who struck her in the face with the hammer. The hammer was found behind a counter and taken into evidence, police said.

The girl was treated for her injuries at the scene and the woman was taken into custody, police said.

Charges against the woman were pending.