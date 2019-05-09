Teen girl killed in Kenosha double shooting: police

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting Thursday in southern Wisconsin.

The females were both shot by someone inside a home in the 10900 block of 66th Street in Kenosha, according to Kenosha Police Sergeant Matt Strelow.

Officers showed up about 3 p.m. and held a perimeter until a SWAT team entered the house, Strelow said.

The teenager was given life-saving measures but died at the scene, Strelow said. The woman, 39, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Detectives think the shooter fled the area, Strelow said. The name of the girl is being held pending notification of family.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Kenosha police detectives at 262-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be sent to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.