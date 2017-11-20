16-year-old girl missing for 2 weeks from Pilsen

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl who went missing nearly two weeks ago from the Pilsen neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Mya Jones, 16, went missing Nov. 8 from the 2000 block of West 17th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She may be in the area of 59th to 70th Streets and Stony Island to Cornell.

Jones was described as a 5-foot-6, 170-pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants, purple and silver boots.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.