Teen girl missing for a month from Woodlawn

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing last month from the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Kiara Jones was last seen Sept. 16 in the 6600 block of South Vernon, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She frequents the areas of 71st between Bennett to Jeffrey; 79th and Colfax; and 79th and Manistee.

Jones is described as a 5-foot-9, 165-pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white sweater with large white letter on the sleeves, ripped tied blue jeans and either black UGG boots with fur or black sandals with fur.

Jones may also be carrying a blue book bag with white “LOVE PINK” lettering, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.