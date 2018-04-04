Sentencing delayed until June for teen girl who shot, killed Endia Martin

The teenage girl who shot and killed 14-year-old Endia Martin in 2014 will have to wait at least two more months to learn her fate.

A sentencing hearing for the teen, originally set for Wednesday — just a few weeks shy of the fourth anniversary of Martin’s slaying — had been set for Wednesday in Cook County Juvenile Court. Instead, due to a scheduling conflict, it is now scheduled for June 20.

The girl, herself just 14 at the time of the 2014 shooting, faces a sentence of up to five years in juvenile detention — the maximum term for juvenile court defendants — at a hearing Wednesday morning. She had pleaded guilty last year.

The shooter has been in juvenile custody since her arrest after the crime. As a result, with credit for time served, she might be paroled in a year, when she turns 19.

The fatal shooting, captured on shaky, chaotic cellphone video by one of the shooter’s friends, took place after a feud between the girl and one of Endia’s friends, who were fighting over a boy.

After trading taunts on Facebook, the shooter and Endia’s friend, Lanekia Reynolds, agreed to fight in front of the home of yet another friend, in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

The shooter, whom the Sun-Times is not identifying by name because she is a minor and has been charged in juvenile court, was egged on by her aunt and uncle, who joined a group estimated at more than two dozen people who marched to the house to witness the fight, prosecutors said.

The uncle, Donnell Flora, then 25, who uses a wheelchair because legs were paralyzed in a 2010 shooting, handed a silver .38 revolver to his 14 year old niece. Witnesses reported that the gun jammed, so she handed it to her 35-year-old aunt, Vandetta Redwood, who handed the weapon back and later would goad the girl to “shoot that bitch.”

Flora was convicted of murder and attempted murder, and sentenced to 100 years in prison in a state court case. After a Cook County judge dismissed charges of mob action and obstruction of justice against Redwood, federal prosecutors charged Redwood for providing the murder weapon. Redwood was acquitted of the federal charges after a trial last year. She has denied giving the girl the gun.

The case against the juvenile shooter has dragged on in part due to a lengthy series of appeals over whether she is entitled to a jury trial in juvenile court.

Endia’s mother and stepfather have complained that the defendant wasn’t charged as an adult.