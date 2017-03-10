Teen girl suffering from PTSD missing from Portage Park without meds

A teenage girl suffering from depression and PTSD went missing Monday night from the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

Kayleigh Green, 15, went missing about 9:30 p.m. from the 4900 block of West Grace, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She takes four different types of medication that she did not bring with her.

Green was described as a 5-foot-7, 165-pound white girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair with blonde on top, police said. She has both her ears pierced and wears gold stud earrings with sapphire stones.

Green may be wearing black pants or gray sweatpants and black Converse, police said. She may also be carrying an Aeropostale brand navy blue, midsize duffle bag with birds.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8366.