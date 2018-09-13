Teen killed, 4 wounded in shootings Wednesday

A teenager was killed and four people were wounded between about 2 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in shootings on the South Side and West Side.

The day’s only fatal shooting left a teenage boy dead in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 5:28 p.m., someone walked up to the 17-year-old in the 5300 block of South Paulina and fired multiple shots at him, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Another teen was shot at 9:24 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 15-year-old was walking down the 500 block of North Kedzie when a bullet grazed his right leg, according to police.

He brought himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Police had originally reported that this incident occurred in the Fulton River District.

Another in the same neighborhood left two men wounded earlier in the day.

The men, ages 23 and 26, were walking when someone approached them and fired shots at 12:44 p.m. in the 200 block of South Francisco, according to police. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 23-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the head and leg and was listed in critical condition, police said. The 26-year-old was shot in the hip and back and was listed in serious condition.

The first shooting of the day happened about 2 a.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

A 56-year-old man was inside a home in the 3000 block of South Michigan with two women when he began groping one of them. The woman asked him to stop but he pushed her to the ground where she grabbed a handgun out of her purse, police said.

The man pushed her again, causing the gun to go off. A bullet struck him in the neck about, police said.

The woman who fired the gun left the home, got into a vehicle and drove off, police said.

The man then attacked the other woman who was still inside the home. He struck her multiple times across her body and bit part of her ear off, police said.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was in good condition, police said.

The man may have also been stabbed during the incident, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition stabilized.

No one was in custody and no charges had been filed, police said.

On Tuesday, 12 people were shot including five teenagers.