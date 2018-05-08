Teen killed, 60-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Lawndale: police

A teenage boy was shot to death and a 60-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by attack Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The men were walking at 9:34 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Kildare when a gray Jaguar drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The teen, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was shot multiple times in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the boy’s death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.