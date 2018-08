Teen shot, critically wounded in Burnside

A 19-year-old was critically wounded Monday night in a shooting in the 9200 block of South Dobson. | Google

A 19-year-old was critically wounded Monday night in a Burnside neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The man was walking about 9:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Dobson when he heard gunshots that struck him once in the head and multiple times in his arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.