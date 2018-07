Teen shot in abdomen on Near West Side

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the Near West Side.

About 3:45 a.m., the 19-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck multiple times in his abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.