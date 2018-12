Teen shot in Austin

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was walking when he heard shots and felt pain at 6:58 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Corcoran Place, according to Chicago police .

He was shot in his left arm and was taken by ambulance to Loretto Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.