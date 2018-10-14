Teen shot in Chicago Lawn

A teenage boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old got into an argument with two people who took out guns and began firing shots in his direction at 4:12 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Artesian, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

The people he was arguing ran away from the scene, police said.

Area Central Detectives were investigating.