Teen shot in foot in Lawndale

A teenager was shot in his foot early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3 a.m., the 16-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when two people approached him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital for a gunshot to his left foot, police said. His condition had stabilized.

The shooting happened about three blocks away from where a man was shot less than a day earlier.