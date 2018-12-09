Teen shot in Grand Boulevard

A teen was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a dark colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking them in the chest about 2:25 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago police.

The teen, whose gender was not immediately known, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where their condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.