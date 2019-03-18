Teen shot in Humboldt Park

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was walking about 6:25 p.m. in the 900 block of North Harding when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in his calf, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, poLice said.

Area North detectives are investigating.