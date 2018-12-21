Teen shot in Pilsen went home to sleep before calling ambulance: police

A teenager shot in Pilsen avoided medical treatment Friday evening until a relative intervened, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy told investigators he was shot about 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of 18th Street, Chicago police said. Five 9 mm shell casings were recovered at a home where a window was shot out.

He was struck in the abdomen and right calf, police said, and walked home and went to bed before a relative got involved about an hour later and had him taken to the University of Illinois Hospital.

He was listed in serious condition, according to police.