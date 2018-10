Teen shot in West Pullman

A teenage boy was shot Sunday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 17-year-old was shot at 5:03 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Normal, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his leg and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.